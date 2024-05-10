16. Microbial Genetics
Bacterial Transformation
Problem 8.2a
Match the following terms to the definitions in questions 1 and 2.
a. conjugation
b. transcription
c. transduction
d. transformation
e. translation
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
