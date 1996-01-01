The process by which external DNA is transferred to a different bacterial cell is referred to as:
A
Replication
B
Transduction
C
Transformation
D
Conjugation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the mechanism by which external DNA is taken up by a bacterial cell from its environment.
Recall the definitions of the options: Replication is the process of copying DNA within a cell; Transduction involves DNA transfer via bacteriophages; Conjugation is DNA transfer through direct cell-to-cell contact.
Identify that Transformation specifically refers to the uptake and incorporation of free, external DNA from the environment into a bacterial cell.
Recognize that this process allows bacteria to acquire new genetic traits without direct contact or viral intermediates.
Conclude that the correct term for the transfer of external DNA into a bacterial cell is Transformation.
