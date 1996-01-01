Cells that have the ability to take up DNA from the environment are called ______ cells.
A
competent
B
transducing
C
plasmid
D
lysogenic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of DNA uptake in microbiology: Some bacterial cells can naturally take up foreign DNA from their environment, a process important for genetic variation and horizontal gene transfer.
Recall the terminology related to this process: Cells that can take up DNA are described by a specific term that reflects their ability to be 'prepared' or 'ready' to incorporate external DNA.
Evaluate the options given: 'competent', 'transducing', 'plasmid', and 'lysogenic'. Consider what each term means in microbiology.
Recognize that 'competent' cells are those that have the physiological state allowing them to take up DNA from their surroundings, either naturally or induced artificially.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'competent', as it directly describes cells capable of DNA uptake.
