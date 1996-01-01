Textbook Question
If you put a gene in a virus, the next step in genetic modification would be
a. insertion of a plasmid.
b. transformation.
c. transduction.
d. PCR.
e. Southern blotting.
Compare and contrast the processes of transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
Cells that have the ability to take up DNA from their environment are said to be ___________.
a. Hfr cells
b. transposing
c. genomic
d. competent