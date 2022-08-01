Enveloped vs. Non-Enveloped Viruses

in this video we're going to differentiate between enveloped and non enveloped viruses. And so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that some viruses have a lipid bi layer on the outside of their structure and this lipid bi layer that some viruses have is called an envelope. And so enveloped viruses of course are going to be viruses that have an outer lipid bi layer and this outer lipid bi layer or this envelope that these enveloped viruses have is usually obtained from the host cell that they infect usually as they exit the host cell. Now a matrix protein is what links the lipid bi layer or the envelope to the remaining nuclear capsule of the virus. And these enveloped viruses actually tend to be more susceptible to soaps and detergents. And that's because these soaps and detergents are capable of damaging that lipid bi layer or damaging that envelope. And so soaps and detergents can be really effective at making these enveloped viruses non infectious. And so it turns out that the COVID-19 virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic is actually an enveloped virus, which is why washing your hands with soap can actually be so effective at limiting the spread of that disease. Now, non enveloped viruses on the other hand are sometimes referred to as naked viruses. And so these non enveloped viruses or naked viruses, they do not have an outer lipid bi layer, they do not have an envelope and so they only consist of a nuclear caps it. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of enveloped viruses and non enveloped viruses. And so notice on the right we're showing you an enveloped virus which can be symbolically represented as a letter inside of an envelope. And then on the right hand side over here we're showing you a non enveloped virus which can be symbolically represented as just a letter without the envelope. And so focusing in on the envelope virus. First on the left hand side again, the virus that causes COVID-19 which is called SARS Kobe to uh is right here and it is an example of an enveloped virus. And so what that means is in addition to its new clio caps, it which again consists of its nucleic acid and the caps and protein right here. It also has this outer lipid bi layer and this outer lipid bi layer is again referred to as the envelope. And so here we can label this as the envelope and the lipid envelope is linked to the nuclear caps. It by these specific pink proteins that you see throughout here. And these pink proteins are the matrix proteins. And so that's exactly what we discussed up above these matrix proteins link the lipid envelope to the nuclear capsules. And what you'll also notice is that in addition to having uh the envelope embedded in the envelope will be the spike proteins that the envelope viruses used to bind to the surface receptors of the host cell to initiate an infection. And there may also be other surface proteins as well in that uh envelope. And so you can see over here in this image, you can see that this represents the envelope and the spikes are pointing out of the lipid envelope. Now on the right again, we're showing you a non enveloped virus and once again they do not have a lipid bi layer. They do not have an envelope and they only consist of a nuclear caps. Id. And so again, this is the new clinic acid, either DNA or RNA. And the caps ID is going to be the protein shell and the spikes will be sticking out of the capsule for these non enveloped viruses. And so a classic example of a non enveloped virus is this a dino virus that you see over here on the right. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to enveloped and non enveloped viruses. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and continue to learn more about viruses as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts