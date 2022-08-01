in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to viruses by focusing specifically on the general structure of viruses. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that we already defined viruses as obligate intracellular parasites, which recall just means that these viruses have to make their way into a host cell in order to replicate themselves. And these viruses, they serve as parasites because they actually harm the host cell as the viruses benefit themselves by replicating. And so these viruses that serve as obligate intracellular parasites. They will contain either D. N. A. Or RNA packed into a protein coat. And sometimes in some cases some viruses will also have a lipid envelope. Now the protein coat that a virus has is specifically referred to as a caps it. And so the caps it is the protein coat that a virus has. And that protein coat helps to protect the nucleic acids, either DNA or RNA from environmental toxins and enzymes. Now the term new clio caps, it is a term that specifically refers to the combination of both the nucleic acids of the virus. Once again, either DNA or RNA as well as the caps ID protein coat itself. And so when you're referring to both the nucleic acids and the protein coat, the caps it, we use the term nuclear capsule and then last here we have is spikes. And the spikes are referring to surface proteins on the virus that allow the virus is to bind uh to a specific host cell receptor in order to initiate infection. And so this term variance here is a term that refers to a complete virus particle that has been released from the host cell into the extra cellular environment or extra cellular space, which is really the space on the outside of a cell. And so occasionally you'll see this term variance which is just referring to viruses on the outside of a cell. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of what a typical structure of a virus could look like. And although the shapes of viruses can vary and we'll get to talk a little bit more about the different shapes viruses can take later in our course, here is an image that represents the general structure of a virus. And so what you'll notice is that the virus is over here and the virus consists of some kind of nucleic acid which is going to be the green squiggly here. And this nucleic acid could be either DNA or RNA, and then around the nucleus acid is going to be a caps ID. And the caps, it refers to the protein coat. And so you can see the protein coat is surrounding the nucleic acid and helping to protect the nucleic acid. And so when you're referring to both the nucleic acid as well as the caps ID, then we're referring specifically to the new clio caps it. And so this term nuclear caps, it refers to both the nucleic acid as well as the caps and protein coat. And of course, over here in these yellow uh structures, you can see that these are specifically referring to the spike proteins and the spike proteins are these surface proteins that help the virus bind to specific host cell receptors and it allows the virus to initiate an infection. And so these spikes play a really important role to allow viruses to enter into their host cell in order to replicate. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to viruses and the general structure of viruses, including the Cap City nuclear caps it spikes and this term variations and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about viruses as we move forward in our course. So I'll see while in our next video.

Hide transcripts