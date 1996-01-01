Skip to main content
The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is an enveloped, icosahedral virus. What characteristics does the SARS-CoV-2 virus have?
a) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape with an outer lipid bilayer.
b) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a complex-shaped virus with an outer lipid bilayer.
c) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is helical in shape and is considered a 'naked' virus.
d) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape and is considered a 'naked' virus.

