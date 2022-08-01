Three Common Shapes of Viruses

in this video, we're going to introduce the three most common shapes of viruses. Now it turns out that viruses can actually have many different types of shapes but the three most common shapes of viruses are I cosa federal helical and complex. Now the eye cosa he drove viruses are not perfectly spherical but they do appear to be spherical under an electron microscope. And so they are spherical looking viruses but they actually consist of approximately 20 flat triangular sides. And so they give somewhat of an appearance of a soccer ball. And so notice down below, over here on the left hand side we're showing you the E. Cosa cathedral viruses and the specific shape that they have. And so notice over here they're showing you an example of a virus that has an eye Cosa general shape and that is the human rhinovirus. Now the second most common shape that viruses can take on are the helical shape. And so these are going to be cylindrical looking viruses whose capsules are arranged as its name implies in a helix and the helix is somewhat resembling a spiral staircase. And so if we take a look at our image down below in the middle, notice we're showing you a helical virus and notice that it takes on somewhat of a spiral type of shape here spiral staircase. And so an example of a helical virus would be the Ebola virus and then the third and final most common shape of viruses are going to be complex. And so as its name implies, these viruses are going to have a variation of complicated structures and these complicated structures can have multiple different shapes. And so an example of complex virus could be bacteria pages or just pages. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here on the right notice that we're showing you a virus with a complex shape such as a bacteria fage. Like what we see here. And what you'll notice is that it has uh components that have many different shapes such as these legs have a specific type of shape and the body here has a specific shape. And then of course the head here has a specific type of shape as well. And so when you have a variation of these complicated structures with multiple shapes, this would be a virus with a complex shape. And so once again here we're showing you an image of a bacteria fage with a complex shape. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the three most common shapes of viruses. And once again we'll be able to get practice applying these concepts and learn more about viruses as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

