Granulocytes

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on granular sites which are cells of the innate immune system. And so these granular sites are white blood cells or Lucas sites with visible cytoplasmic Granules which is really implied by their name. You can see the Granules within their name. And so these Granules are cell structures that contain compounds that are used for protective functions and are visible under a light microscope. Now really, there are three main types of granular sites that are named based off of the staining properties of their Granules. And so the first main type of granular site are going to be the neutrophils. And the neutrophils actually have a nucleus with five lobes. So they have a five lobed nucleus and they have really small Granules which really do not stain very well. And so they're Granules remain somewhat of a neutral color, which is why they're referred to as these neutrophils. Now, neutrophils are also sometimes referred to as poly morpho nuclear neutrophils because polly is a route that means many and morph O nuclear is talking about a morphed nucleus. And so uh these are abbreviated as P. M. Ends. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice, over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the granule O sites and notice that we're showing you the neutrophils on the far left and noticed that they have five lobed nucleus. And uh they're Granules are so small that they don't stand very very well. Now, the next type of granular site that we have here are the ceo cinephiles and the eo cinephiles have 2 to 3 lobes in their nucleus. And they have larger Granules that stain a reddish orange color. And so if we take a look at our image down below, at the EO center fills, notice that their nuclei have uh 2 to 3 lobes and they have these larger Granules that stand a reddish color. And then the last type of granule, a site is going to be the base so fills and the base of Phil's have two lobed nucleus and they have larger Granules that stay in a darker blue or purple color. And so if we take a look at the base of Phil's down below, over here notice they have a nucleus with two lobes and they have these larger Granules that stay in a purplish, bluish color. And so if you take a look at our map over here on the left hand side, noticed that the granular sites are right here and they're derived from common myeloid progenitor cells which again are derived from the hematopoietic stem cell. And noticed that all of these other cell types that you see here from our map are all great out because we're not focusing on those those cells at the moment. Now, as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk a little bit more details about each of these different types of granular sites. The neutrophils, yo cinephiles and basil fills. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the granular sites, and once again, we'll be able to learn more about them as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

