in this video, we're going to talk some more details about neutrophils. And so recall from our last lesson video that neutrophils are one of the three types of granulomas sites. And so these neutrophils are the most abundant Type of leukocyte or the most abundant type of white blood cells in the blood. In fact they can make up to 70% of all Lucas sites and the blood which is the overwhelming majority. And so these neutrophils, they also will be able to migrate to different locations via the bloodstream and they are able to respond to a site of infection or tissue damage. And usually they are going to be the first to respond to an infection or tissue damage. So they are going to be the first cells to be recruited to the site of infection or the site of damage. Now the Granules that these neutrophils contain are going to have a variety of different anti microbial peptides, including defenses as well as hydrolic enzymes that have the ability to degrade microbes and destroy microbes. Now the Granules themselves can also be released into the environment and this process of releasing the Granules is referred to as d degranulation. And uh so these Granules, they can either be released through degranulation or the neutral field could destroy the microbes during faga site. Oh sis and soe faga psychosis is the process of ingesting and digesting material that has been brought in from the outside and this includes invading microbes and so to go psychosis is sometimes referred to as cell eating. Now, another really interesting thing that these neutrophils can do is they can actually release new truffle extra cellular traps or nets which really act as webs of chroma tin. So they essentially release their own D. N. A. Into the environment to serve as a net or a trap that well once again trap uh infecting microbes in their DNA that they release and trapping the microbes can be an important defense mechanism. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice on the left hand side we're showing you our little map of the granule. Oh sites and we're focusing specifically on these neutrophils at the moment. And so notice that these neutrophils. Again they have these five lobes. They have these smaller Granules that do not stain very well. And here is an image of what a neutral field could look like under a microscope. Now notice that here we're showing you an image of some kind of sharp object penetrating into the skin and penetrating tissue. And when a sharp object here penetrates into the tissue it can create uh an area where microbes pathogenic bacteria might be able to enter into our tissues. And so notice that neutrophils are usually the first cells to respond to the injury and the first cells to be recruited to the site of infection or the site of damage. And notice that these neutrophils they travel through the bloodstream and they're able to leave the bloodstream into the site of infection. Now these neutrophils are geared to fight the pathogenic microbes to defend us from these pathogenic microbes. And so they can do this either via Figo site. Oh sis where they can ingest microbes and degrade microbes. They can also like what this neutral Phil is doing. They can d granule eight which recall means they can release their cytoplasmic Granules into the environment so that those cytoplasmic Granules can act on those microbes and destroy the microbes. And they can also release those nets or those neutrophils. Extra cellular traps or nets that once again served as webs of chroma tin to trap infecting microbes. And so notice here in this image right here we're showing you a neutral fill that is releasing its net. It's a web of D. N. A. To trap the microbes. And so these neutrophils. Another thing they can do is they can also recruit other immune cells to fight the infection. And so notice that these wandering macrophages are also being recruited to this area so that they can also help fight off these microbes that have invaded. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on neutrophils and we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward in our course and also learn about the other granular sites as well uh including sf fills and basic skills as we move forward. And so I'll see you all in our next video

