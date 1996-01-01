in this video, we're going to talk some more details about beso fills and so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that beso fills are one of the three types of granular sites. And so these beso fills like yo cinephiles are also involved in allergic reactions. But the beso fills are also really important for inflammation and the inflammation response during an infection. And so these basic skills will produce a molecule known as histamine. And this molecule histamine is going to be released during inflammation and it will promote inflammation by increasing capillary permeability or the permeability of the capillaries. And the permeability is how easily penetrate herbal it is. And so this histamine molecule that is released by increasing capillary permeability. It will allow other defense cells to easily leave the bloodstream and enter into an infected area of the host so that they can help protect and defend the host. Now mast cells, our cells that are very similar in function to the beso fills. However, the mast cells are going to be found inside of the tissues and so they are going to be found in many different types of tissues rather than circulating through the blood, like what the beso filles du. And so these mast cells are going to be capable of detecting tissue damage. D granulated to release histamine and again the histamine can then induce inflammation and so notice down below and our image over here on the left hand side. We're showing you our little map of the granular sites, focusing specifically on the basis of pills this time, which are derived from common myeloid progenitor cells. And so the beso fills are going to be very similar to the mast cells. Once again, the beso fills are going to be in the blood vessels, basically uh circulating through the blood. And so over here on this side of the image, we're showing you specifically the beso Phil and the beso Phil is a granule site. So it's going to have these cytoplasmic Granules that stain a bluish purplish color and they contain histamine and so upon degranulation, releasing this histamine. Uh the histamine once again can lead to inflammation and so notice that the mast cells are going to be very similar to the basal cells except the mast cells are embedded in the tissues. And so you can see here the mast cells embedded in the tissues. And again the mast cells are going to be able to detect specific types of antigens or allergens molecules that can cause allergies. And again, they can lead to de granule ation and the release of histamine and their histamine can lead to inflammation. And so these basic skills again, they're important for allergic reactions and also important for the inflammation response. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on beso fills and mast cells and we'll be able to get some practice applying some of these concepts as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video

