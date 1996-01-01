in this video we're going to briefly discuss EO cinephiles and so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that EO cinephiles are one of the three types of granule O sites and the primary role of ceo cinephiles is to protect against parasitic worms or helmets. Now the Granules of these EO cinephiles actually have antimicrobial substances that bind parasites and they also contain enzymes that disrupt the membrane permeability of those parasites. And so these pills are geared to destroying and killing these parasitic worms or helmets that may try to invade and infect our bodies. Now pills can also be involved with the symptoms associated with allergies and so we'll be able to talk a little bit more about allergies later in our course. But for now, take a look at our image down below. On the left hand side notice we're focusing in on the granuloma spikes, specifically the E. O. Cinephiles which are derived from common myeloid progenitor cells. And again, these E. O. Cinephiles here we're showing you an Eo cena Phil. Um and these Phil is going to contain these cytoplasmic Granules that can stain a reddish color and they can be released into the environment so that their antimicrobial substances and enzymes can help defend against parasitic worms such as this helmet that you see right here And so these pills again are important for defending against parasitic worms and helmets and can also be important for some of the symptoms associated with allergies. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on E. O. Cinephiles. And once again we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward, and then we'll get to talk a little bit about the last type of granule site the beso fills, and so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts