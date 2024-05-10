19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
2:10 minutes
Problem 11.1afa12f3e5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Classify each defense as either first-line, second-line cellular, or second-line molecular:
Inflammation
Neutrophils
Skin
Antimicrobial peptides
Lysozyme
Stomach acid
Eosinophils
Fever
Complement proteins
Mucus
Iron-binding proteins
Phagocytosis
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice