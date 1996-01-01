Multiple Choice
Which type of bloodborne pathogen attacks the body's immune system?
Classify the following vaccines by type. Which could cause the disease it is supposed to prevent?
a. attenuated measles virus
b. dead Rickettsia prowazekii
c. Vibrio cholerae toxoid
d. hepatitis B antigen produced in yeast cells
e. purified polysaccharides from Streptococcus pyogenes
f. H. influenzae polysaccharide bound to diphtheria toxoid
g. a plasmid containing genes for influenza A protein
Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.