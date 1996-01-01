Which type of bloodborne pathogen attacks the body's immune system?
A
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
B
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)
C
Plasmodium falciparum
D
Staphylococcus aureus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristic of the pathogen in question: it attacks the body's immune system.
Recall that Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) specifically targets and destroys CD4+ T cells, which are crucial components of the immune system.
Compare the other options: Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) primarily affects the liver, Plasmodium falciparum causes malaria by infecting red blood cells, and Staphylococcus aureus is a bacterium that can cause various infections but does not specifically target the immune system.
Understand that the defining feature of HIV is its direct attack on immune cells, leading to immune system failure if untreated.
Conclude that among the given options, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is the bloodborne pathogen that attacks the body's immune system.
