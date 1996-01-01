Which of the following best explains why cytokine storms negatively impact human health?
A
They promote rapid healing by accelerating cell regeneration.
B
They cause excessive inflammation that can damage tissues and organs.
C
They suppress the immune response, leading to increased susceptibility to infection.
D
They directly kill pathogens without affecting host cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a cytokine storm is: it is an excessive and uncontrolled release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by the immune system in response to an infection or other triggers.
Recognize that cytokines are signaling molecules that help regulate the immune response, including inflammation and activation of immune cells.
Analyze the effects of an excessive cytokine release: it leads to widespread inflammation that is not properly regulated.
Consider the consequences of this excessive inflammation: it can cause damage to healthy tissues and organs due to the overactivation of immune cells and inflammatory mediators.
Conclude that the negative impact on human health is primarily due to tissue and organ damage caused by this excessive inflammation, rather than promoting healing, suppressing immunity, or directly killing pathogens.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason