Which of the following immune cells surrounds and destroys an invading microbe?
A
Basophil
B
Macrophage
C
B cell
D
Eosinophil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each immune cell listed: Basophils are primarily involved in allergic responses and release histamine; B cells are responsible for producing antibodies; Eosinophils mainly combat parasitic infections and contribute to allergic reactions.
Focus on the function of macrophages: they are phagocytic cells that surround, engulf, and destroy invading microbes through a process called phagocytosis.
Recall that macrophages act as part of the innate immune system and are among the first responders to microbial invasion, making them key players in directly attacking pathogens.
Recognize that the question asks which cell surrounds and destroys microbes, which aligns with the macrophage's ability to engulf pathogens.
Conclude that among the options, macrophages are the immune cells that surround and destroy invading microbes.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason