Which of the following best describes the hallmark of a conjugated vaccine?
A
It is composed solely of killed bacterial cells.
B
It uses inactivated toxins to stimulate immunity.
C
It links a polysaccharide antigen to a protein carrier to enhance immunogenicity.
D
It contains only live attenuated microorganisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that conjugated vaccines are designed to improve the immune response to certain types of antigens, particularly polysaccharides, which alone often produce a weak immune response, especially in young children.
Recognize that polysaccharide antigens are components of bacterial capsules that can be poorly immunogenic because they do not effectively stimulate T-cell dependent immunity.
Learn that conjugated vaccines work by chemically linking (conjugating) the polysaccharide antigen to a protein carrier, which helps recruit T-cell help and enhances the overall immune response.
Compare this mechanism to other vaccine types: killed bacterial cells (whole-cell vaccines), inactivated toxins (toxoids), and live attenuated microorganisms, noting that these do not involve linking polysaccharides to proteins.
Conclude that the hallmark of a conjugated vaccine is the linkage of a polysaccharide antigen to a protein carrier to enhance immunogenicity, making it distinct from other vaccine types.
