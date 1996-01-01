Which type of immunity becomes active as a result of infection by a specific microorganism?
A
Adaptive immunity
B
Innate immunity
C
Passive immunity
D
Herd immunity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of immunity: Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense and is non-specific, providing immediate protection against pathogens.
Recognize that passive immunity involves the transfer of antibodies from another source, such as maternal antibodies passed to a baby, and does not involve the body's own immune response.
Know that herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, indirectly protecting individuals who are not immune.
Identify that adaptive immunity is the specific immune response that develops after exposure to a particular microorganism, involving the activation of lymphocytes and the production of specific antibodies.
Conclude that the type of immunity activated as a result of infection by a specific microorganism is adaptive immunity, because it is tailored to recognize and remember that specific pathogen.
