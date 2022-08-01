in this video, we're going to briefly introduce two types of inflammatory responses. And so once again there are two types of inflammatory responses and they are acute inflammation and chronic inflammation. Now, acute inflammation is characterized by being a short term immune response and the symptoms are going to develop very rapidly and they're going to last only a short period of time, for example, just a few days. And so examples of acute inflammation include inflammation that's due to the common cold, flu, headache and joint pain, all associated with inflammation that only lasts a short period of time, just a few days now, chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is characterized by a long term immune response. And so the symptoms of chronic inflammation developed very slowly rather than developing rapidly and they last a long period of time. For example, many, many years or perhaps even the entire lifespan of the organism. And so examples of chronic inflammation include inflammation due to heart disease, cancer, Crohn's disease, or arthritis. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side, we're showing you a table that's comparing acute and chronic inflammation. And so notice on the Y axis we have the severity of the inflammation and on the X axis, what we have is time. And which will notice is the red curve that you see here is corresponding with acute inflammation because notice that it is lasting just a short period of time with the X axis just being a few days. And notice that the purple curve that you see here corresponds with chronic inflammation. And once again, chronic inflammation is characterized by being a long term inflammation that can last years, perhaps even the entire lifespan of the organism. Yeah, now, on the right over here, we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And uh in this video we're specifically focusing on the second line of defense and the innate defectors, specifically inflammation. And here in this video, we're distinguishing between acute inflammation and chronic inflammation. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk even more details about acute inflammation and even more details about chronic inflammation. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to these two types of inflammatory responses, acute inflammation and chronic inflammation. And we'll be able to learn more about them as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts