in this video, we're going to talk a little bit more about acute inflammation. And so recall from our previous lesson video that acute inflammation is characterized by a short term immune response where symptoms develop very, very quickly or very fast and last a short period of time. For example, just a few days now, acute inflammation is characterized by an abundance of neutrophils. And so these neutrophils are going to be in the infected and damaged area. And so really the goal of acute inflammation is to quickly recruit immune cells to the location of damage or infection. And once again, neutrophils are going to be recruited to the location first. And so these neutrophils are the first to arrive to the site of infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below on the left hand side over here, we're focusing in on our map of the lesson showing the innate defector actions. And we've already discussed Figo psychosis. So here in this video we're focusing on acute inflammation. And so here we have a little cartoon that's focusing on acute inflammation and notice that we have a person over here that's outdoors and then a bug lands on this person like a mosquito. And then noticed that this person is saying, oh, a bug bit me and the mosquito bit them and noticed that acute inflammation is resulting from the bug bite. And so just a few days later, noticed that the inflammation is gone. And so uh notice that acute inflammation only last a short period of time again, just a few days and so this here concludes our brief lesson on acute inflammation and how it is characterized by an abundance of neutrophils. And again, we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward, and then we'll talk a little bit about chronic inflammation. So I'll see you all in our next video.

