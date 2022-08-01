in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to inflammation. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that we already briefly defined inflammation as a coordinated set of events that occurs when the body detects an infection or tissue damage. Now there are five cardinal signs of inflammation that you can remember by using this acronym Sharp. And so the five cardinal signs of inflammation are swelling, heat altered function, redness and pain. And so if you can remember sharp, then you'll be able to remember the five cardinal signs of inflammation, swelling, heat altered function, redness and pain. And so over here we have a little cartoon just to help you remember this sharp acronym and so notice here we have dr clutch prep over here and he says, wow, this sword is so sharp and notice he had a little accident here. And dr clutch is now feeling the five cardinal signs of inflammation just by remembering this sharp uh, acronym right here. And so as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk a lot more details about the steps of inflammation and different types of inflammation as well. But for now this here concludes our brief introduction to inflammation. And I'll see you all in our next lesson video to learn more

