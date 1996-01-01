19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Innate Immunity
- Multiple ChoiceIn the context of innate immunity, where does the respiratory hygiene strategy primarily focus its efforts?16views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best characterizes the innate immune defenses?15views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following characteristics is associated with innate immunity?17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best explains why complement activation does not destroy normal body cells?16views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is a primary way the innate immune system protects the body from disease?18views
- Multiple ChoiceIn response to the presence of endotoxin, phagocytes secrete tumor necrosis factor (TNF). This causes which of the following effects in the host?22views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is involved in non-specific (innate) immunity?16views
- Multiple ChoicePhagocyte mobilization involves which of the following processes?19views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich intrinsic factor of the innate immune system provides protection against the invasion of microorganisms?13views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements is true regarding humoral and cellular immune defenses in the context of innate immunity?19views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich term refers to any molecule that elicits an immune response in the host?12views
- Textbook Question
Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:
1. ___ Goblet cell
2. ___ Lysozyme
3. ___ Stem cell
4. ___ Dendritic cell
5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland
6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell
7. ___ Eosinophil
8. ___ Alveolar macrophage
9. ___ Microglia
10. ___ Wandering macrophage
A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms
B. Phagocytic cell in lungs
C. Secretes sebum
D. Devours pathogens in epidermis
E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall
F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system
G. Generative cell with many types of offspring
H. Develops into formed elements of blood
I. Intercellular scavenger
J. Secretes mucus467views
- Multiple ChoiceHow do cells involved in the innate immune response detect the presence of pathogens?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is a primary way that fever helps the body fight infection?9views
- Multiple ChoiceInfections transmitted by arthropod biological vectors typically use which of the following portals of entry?25views