Which of the following characteristics is associated with innate immunity?
A
Requires prior exposure to the pathogen
B
Development of immunological memory
C
Highly specific recognition of antigens
D
Rapid response to pathogens
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between innate and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense and responds quickly to pathogens, while adaptive immunity develops more slowly and is specific to particular pathogens.
Identify key features of innate immunity: it does not require prior exposure to a pathogen, does not develop immunological memory, and provides a rapid, non-specific response.
Recognize that characteristics like 'requires prior exposure to the pathogen,' 'development of immunological memory,' and 'highly specific recognition of antigens' are features of adaptive immunity, not innate immunity.
Focus on the characteristic 'rapid response to pathogens' as it aligns with the innate immune system's role in providing immediate defense against infections.
Conclude that the correct characteristic associated with innate immunity is its ability to respond rapidly to pathogens without prior exposure or specificity.
