In the context of innate immunity, where does the respiratory hygiene strategy primarily focus its efforts?
A
Stimulating the proliferation of T cells in lymph nodes
B
Increasing the acidity of the stomach to destroy ingested microbes
C
Preventing the spread of pathogens through respiratory droplets
D
Enhancing the production of antibodies in the bloodstream
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of innate immunity, which is the body's first line of defense against pathogens and includes physical and chemical barriers as well as general immune responses.
Recognize that respiratory hygiene is a strategy aimed at reducing the transmission of infectious agents, particularly those spread through the air.
Identify that respiratory droplets are a common mode of transmission for respiratory pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria that cause colds, flu, and other respiratory infections.
Note that respiratory hygiene involves practices like covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues, and proper disposal of these tissues to prevent droplets from spreading.
Conclude that the primary focus of respiratory hygiene within innate immunity is to prevent the spread of pathogens through respiratory droplets, rather than stimulating T cells, increasing stomach acidity, or enhancing antibody production.
