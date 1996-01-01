Phagocyte mobilization involves which of the following processes?
A
Complement activation and opsonization
B
Clonal selection and memory cell formation
C
Antibody production and antigen presentation
D
Margination, diapedesis, and chemotaxis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that phagocyte mobilization refers to the process by which phagocytic cells (like neutrophils and macrophages) move from the bloodstream to the site of infection or injury.
Recognize that this process involves several key steps: margination (where phagocytes move toward the blood vessel walls), diapedesis (the movement of phagocytes through the vessel walls into tissues), and chemotaxis (the directed movement of phagocytes toward chemical signals released at the infection site).
Differentiate these steps from other immune processes such as complement activation and opsonization, which enhance phagocytosis but are not part of the physical mobilization of phagocytes.
Note that clonal selection and memory cell formation relate to adaptive immunity and are not involved in the immediate mobilization of phagocytes.
Understand that antibody production and antigen presentation are functions of lymphocytes and antigen-presenting cells, respectively, and do not describe the movement of phagocytes.
