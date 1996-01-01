How do cells involved in the innate immune response detect the presence of pathogens?
A
By recognizing pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) using pattern recognition receptors (PRRs)
B
By relying on memory cells generated from previous infections
C
By directly phagocytosing all foreign particles without discrimination
D
By producing antibodies specific to each pathogen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the innate immune response is the body's first line of defense and acts quickly to detect pathogens in a non-specific manner.
Learn that cells involved in innate immunity use specialized receptors called pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) to identify common molecular structures found on pathogens, known as pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
Recognize that PAMPs are conserved molecules present on many pathogens but not on host cells, allowing innate immune cells to distinguish between self and non-self.
Note that unlike adaptive immunity, innate immune cells do not rely on memory cells or produce specific antibodies; instead, they respond immediately upon detecting PAMPs through PRRs.
Conclude that the detection mechanism involves PRRs binding to PAMPs, which triggers intracellular signaling pathways leading to an immune response such as phagocytosis, inflammation, or cytokine production.
