in this video we're going to begin our introduction to T lymphocytes or t cells. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that t lymphocytes or T cells play an important role in cell mediated immunity which recall is a part of adaptive immunity. And so cell mediated immunity is going to be targeting and destroying intracellular pathogens or disease causing agents that have made their way inside of a host cell. And it does this by using once again T cells or t lymphocytes. And so down below what we're going to do is focus on this image. But we're going to continue to introduce and talk about T cells and T lymphocytes as we move forward. And so what you'll notice here is we're showing you the primary lymphoid organs here and recall that T cells are going to be developed in the thymus And after these t cells are fully developed the naive forms of the T cells or the inactive forms of the T cells will migrate to the secondary lymphoid organs like tonsils or lymph nodes or the spleen. And so really what we're going to learn moving forward is that there are two major types of T cells. There are side a toxic T cells or T. C cells and then there are also helper T cells or T. H cells. And as we move forward in our course we will differentiate between these two types of T cells. Now here we're showing you that both the side a toxic T cell and the helper T cell need to be activated by an antigen presenting cell such as a dendritic cell. And so here we're showing you a dendritic cell presenting antigens on its surface so that they can activate these T cells. And upon activation of the T cells these T cells will begin to divide and differentiate into either memory T cells. So notice that there are both memory side A toxic T cells memory TC cells but there are also memory T. H cells as well. Or memory helper T cells. And in addition to generating these helper these memory cells they also will differentiate into affect er cells as well affect their helper T cells and also affect their side a toxic T cells. And so what you'll notice is that it's these defector t cells that can go on to carry out the immune functions and the memory t cells are just stored for uh generating an immune response to a secondary infection. A potential secondary infection. Now notice that the B cells are being shown over here on the right hand side. But we're going to talk about the B cells later in our course after we finished talking about the T cells. And so everything that we've discussed here in this video about the T cells we're going to break down and explain in more details as we move forward. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to T lymphocytes. And again we'll continue learning about them as we go forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

