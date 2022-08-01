in this video we're going to talk more details about T cell receptors. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that T cells, our immune system cells that play a huge role in adaptive cell mediated immunity. And recall that these T cells they develop in the thymus. And these T cells have thousands of identical T cell receptors that are embedded in their membranes. Now these T cell receptors are commonly abbreviated as a T C. R. S. And so these T cell receptors or T C. R. S. R. Again, receptors that allow T cells to recognize and attack very specific intracellular pathogens or pathogens that are on the inside of a host cell. Now also recall from some of our previous lesson videos that these T cell receptors are not capable of binding free antigens. These T cell receptors can only bind to presented antigens or antigens that are presented on the surface of antigen presenting cells. Now in terms of the structure of these T crs, each T C. R consists of two polyp peptide chains and alpha chain and a beta chain. And these two polyp peptide chains are linked via special types of covalin bonds known as di sulfide bonds. And also each of these polyp peptide chains contains two different regions. The first region that each of them contains is a variable region and the second region that each of them contains is a constant region and we'll be able to see all of this down below in our image in a moment. Now the variable region of each of the polyp peptide chains as its name implies is a region of the polyp peptide chain that varies between different T. C. R. S. And so different T C. R. S. Will have different variable regions. And also this variable region is the region that will directly bind to the presented antigen. Once again, the T C. R. S. Are only capable of binding to presented antigens. They are not capable of binding to free antigens. Now the amino acid sequence variation that's in this variable region accounts for the many different types of antigens that different T crs combined and so different T cRS are capable of binding to different antigens. But once again a single T cell will have thousands of identical T cell receptors which means that a single T cell is only capable of generating an immune response towards one very specific antigen. Now the constant region is the second region that each of these polyp peptide chains contains. And the constant region as its name implies, is going to be a region that remains relatively constant uh in terms of its amino acid sequence. And also this constant region is the region that's closest to the cell surface and once again and once again it is going to be very constant in its amino acid sequence. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these T cell receptors. And so notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a T cell and again recall that these t cells are going to have thousands of identical t cell receptors. And notice that here we're showing you these t cell receptors that these t cells can have. And notice that this if we zoom into this particular t cell receptor we can see that is what this image is showing a zoom in of this particular t cell receptor. And when we look at the entire t cell receptor you'll notice that it has those two polyp peptide chains. It has this alpha chain over here on the left and then it has this beta chain over here on the right and the two chains are linked via di sulfide bonds. Now notice that each of these chains contains a variable region which is here at the top and this variable region that you see right here again is going to vary from one T. C. R. To another T cr um vary between different t crs and also it's going to allow for the binding to a presented antigen. Um Now down below in this green region what we have is the constant region of these polyp peptide chains and the constant region is going to remain relatively constant from one T. C. R. To a different T. C. R. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to these t cell receptors. And once again we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about t lymphocytes as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

