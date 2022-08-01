Naive T Cells Become Effector & Memory T Cells

in this video we're going to introduce naive T cells affect er T cells and memory T cells and will also talk about how these naive T cells can actually become a defector and memory T cells. Now it is important to note that before a developed T. Cell encounters it's presented antigen that it's supposed to generate an immune response to. That T cell exists in an inactive form that we referred to as a naive T cell. And so a naive T. Cell is a T cell that is inactive because it has not yet encountered a presented antigen. And so before the T cell can actually generate an immune response the naive T cell must become activated. And so when naive T cells encounter presented antigen on an antigen presenting cells such as for example a dendritic cell then that naive T cell can become activated. And so activated T cells are capable of doing two things they're capable of proliferating or multiplying to create more of identical clones of itself. And they're also capable of differentiating or changing their phenotype to become a slightly different cell types. And so when they differentiate to change their phenotype they can differentiate into either an effect er T. Cell or they could differentiate into a memory T. Cell. And so the effect er T cells are going to be short lived cells and these uh infected t cells that are short lived they generate an immediate immune response to the first infection upon encountering the antigen for the first time. Now the memory T cells on the other hand these cells are long lived cells that can survive for many many years perhaps even the lifespan of the human being. Now these memory T cells that are long lived. They also remember the antigen and by remember the antigen. What that means is that they do not respond to the first infection. However they will generate a very fast response to any future infection such as a secondary infection and so that helps to create a stronger immune response when you are exposed to one of these antigens a second time. And so we'll get to talk more about these details here as we move forward in our course. Now it is also important to note that there are two main types of defector T cells and two main types of memory T cells. And those are going to be the site a toxic and helper T cells. And so that means that there are defector side a toxic effect er T cells, cida toxic memory T cells and there are also helper affect their T cells and helper memory T cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get a better understanding of all of these T cells. And so notice on the left hand side over here we're focusing in on the side a toxic T cells and remember that the side a toxic T cells have an effect er side a toxic T cell and there's also memory side a toxic T cells And so notice that these T cells originally they start off in their naive forms. And so here we have a naive T cell and recall that the naive T cell is going to be inactive because it has not yet encountered. It's presented antigen. However when the naive T. Cell is uh introduced to its presented antigen by an antigen presenting cells such as dendritic cell. And so this cell over here is our antigen presenting cell presenting an antigen to this naive T cell. When the naive T. Cell recognizes a presented antigen then that can lead to T cell activation which is what we see right here. And so this T cell activation will allow the the T. Cell to proliferate divide and differentiate into either an effect. Er side a toxic T cell. So this would be a sido toxic ah an effective side a toxic T cell being represented right here and notice that we're showing this side a toxic T cell somewhat like the grim reaper here because it's going to have some immune responses that are kind of similar to a grim reaper. And we'll be able to talk about that later as we move forward in our course And so notice that the site a toxic effect er T cell is capable of generating an immune response. And later we'll also get to talk about how these side a toxic T cells are also referred to as Cd eight cells which is why this character here has a C. D. A. On it now again in addition to differentiating into effect er side a toxic T cells. The Cida toxic the activation of the naive side. A toxic T. Cell could also lead to the differentiation into a memory side a toxic T. Cell which is what we have over here. And the memory side of toxic T cell does not respond to the very first infection. Instead it's a long live cell that is capable of responding faster to future infections. And so notice that this memory side of toxic T cell here is saying I will remember this antigen if we encounter it again in the future. Now over here on the right hand side we have an analogous image but instead of Cida toxic T cells these are for helper T cells. And so again the helper T cells also have an effect er helper T cells and a memory helper T cells. And so again it originally starts off as a naive T cell but upon recognizing and being presented its antigen by an antigen presenting cell like a dendritic cell. The naive T cell which is inactive can become activated So we have T cell activation and again that leads to the differentiation and the proliferation of these cells So it can differentiate into a helper T cell which is the effect er T cell and or it could differentiate into a memory T cell which again is going to generate a faster response and future infections. Now the helper T cell is going to uh as its name implies help activate other components of the immune system and so we'll be able to talk more about the actual um uh immune responses of these T cells as we move forward in our course. But for now this here has concluded our lesson on naive T cells and how these naive T cells can become activated to differentiate into either effect er T cells or memory T cells and how there are also side a toxic and helper versions of each of these T cells. And so this year concludes this lesson and we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

