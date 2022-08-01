Cytotoxic T Cells vs. Helper T cells

in this video we're going to further differentiate between Cida toxic T cells and helper T cells. And so we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that there are two types of effective and memory T cells that are responsible for generating an immune response to antigens. And those two main types of T cells are once again the site of toxic T. Cell and the helper T cell. Now the site of toxic T cell is commonly abbreviated as TC cell or C. d. eight cell. And the C. D. A. Is specifically referring to a specific protein that's on the surface of these side A toxic T cells. And so psycho toxic T cell TC cell and CD eight cell are all referring to the same types of cell. And these side a toxic T cells are mainly responsible for releasing chemicals that induce apoptosis of host cells that are infected with intracellular pathogens. And so once again these T cells are targeting intracellular pathogens. Now the helper T cell on the other hand is going to have a different function than the psycho toxic T cell. The helper T cell is going to be commonly abbreviated as A. T. H. Or CD four cells. And again C. D. Four is just the name of a protein that's found on the surface of these helper T cells. And helper T cells. Th cell and CD four cells are all referring to the same type of cell. Now once again the helper T cells are different than side a toxic T cells. They do not have the same functions. The helper T cell as its name implies, is going to help other cells become activated. And so they are going to produce Cida kinds to help stimulate and activate other immune cells. For example helping to stimulate and activate B cells. And again, we'll get to talk more about B cells later in our course after we finished talking about the T cells. And so again the site of toxic T cell can be abbreviated as cd eight cell and the helper T cell can be abbreviated as cD four cell. And that's something that's very important for you to remember. And so again, C. D. Here actually stands for cluster of differentiation. And these are specific markers protein markers that are on the surface of these specific types of cells. And it's one of the ways that scientists can differentiate between the two types of T cells. Uh And so these cD markers are clusters of surface proteins on T cells that again can be used to differentiate side a toxic T cells and helper T cells. Uh So again, the cD markers, the psycho toxic T cells are cD eight and the helper T cells are cD four. And it's the cD markers that can actually dictate or helped to dictate the interactions and the functions of the Cida toxic and helper T cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can further differentiate between the side a toxic and the helper T cell. And so on the left hand side of our image, what we're showing you is the sido toxic T cell. And what you'll notice is that our side a toxic T cell has these cd eight markers on its surface. And again these cd eight markers are going to allow for scientists to um basically differentiate the cida toxic T cell from the helper T cell which we have on the right now the site, a toxic T cell we're showing here also as the grim reaper here because what it does is it can induce apoptosis and host cells that have been affected by an intracellular pathogen. So for example over here we have another host cell that is infected and it is infected with a virus. As you can see right here. And so because this host cell is infected this side a toxic T cell can come and it can induce apoptosis of this infected host cell and that ultimately helps to protect um the entire human body and defend ourselves against these intracellular pathogens. Uh now again, we'll get to talk a lot more details about the functions of Cida toxic T cells as we move forward in our course. Now on the right over here, what we're showing you are the helper T cells and the helper T cells are also known as th cells or cd four cells. And that's because they have Cd four markers or proteins on the surface of these cells And these helper T cells, they are different than the site a toxic T cells. They have a different function. Instead of inducing apoptosis, these helper T cells are going to help activate other cells so they can activate other reinforcements if you will. And so notice over here what we're showing you are a bunch of other immune system cells That can become activated and they become activated by the help of the CD four cells. And so the activated immune cells are going to be capable of generating immune responses and improved immune responses as well. And again, we'll get to talk more details about the functions of helper T cells as we move forward in our course and notice that we're showing you the helper T cell here as a little uh like a crosswalk person that helps people cross the roads and things like that because again it's going to be helping other immune cells to perform their functions better. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the side, a toxic T cell and helper T cells. And again, we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward and learn more about them as well. So, I'll see you all in our next video

