A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.
a. True
b. False
Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?
Identify the zoonotic disease:
a. HTLV lymphoma
b. Systemic candidiasis
c. Mucormycosis
d. Plague
e. Endocarditis
How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.
b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.
c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.
d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.
e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.
How does draining standing water reduce the incidence of malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and chikungunya?
Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?
a. Sporozoite
b. Merozoite
c. Gametocyte
d. Sexual stage
e. Vector stage
Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-
term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?
a. invasive medical procedures
b. AIDS
c. chronic illness such as diabetes
d. short-term treatment with antibacterial agents
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.
_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.
Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.