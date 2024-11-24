2:25 minutes 2:25 minutes Problem 24.1ac Textbook Question Textbook Question Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.



1. ____ Chickenpox 2. ____ Smallpox 3. ____ Cowpox 4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum 5. ____ HHV-1 infection 6. ____ Whitlow 7. ____ Shingles 8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma 9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis 10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome 11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection 12. ____ Genital warts 13. ____ Roseola 14. ____ Plantar warts 15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy 16. ____ Common cold 17. ____ Hepatitis B 18. ____ Fifth disease



A. Poxviridae B. Herpesviridae C. Papillomaviridae D. Adenoviridae E. Hepadnaviridae F. Parvoviridae G. Polyomaviridae

