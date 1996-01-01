Complete the table: <IMAGE>
21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Droplet precautions
b. Standard precautions
c. BSL-4 precautions
d. Universal precautions
e. AFB precautions
f. Isolation practices
What BSL would an airborne pathogen that causes potentially deadly, but treatable, disease be placed into? Explain your answer.
Select the true statements about SARS-CoV-2. (Select all that apply.) (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It causes COVID-19.
b. It is vaccine preventable.
c. The FDA has approved hydroxychloroquine to treat infections with this virus.
d. It is considered a zoonotic infection.
e. It causes a form of viral pneumonia.
Which of the following would you expect for a SARS-CoV-2 variant that is classified as a variant of interest? (Select all that apply.) (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. The isolated virus is genetically unique as compared to earlier circulating versions of SARS-CoV-2.
b. There is evidence that the variant completely evades vaccine-induced immunity.
c. The variant is broadly detectable with current diagnostic tools.
d. The variant can cause viral pneumonia.
e. Infections caused by the variant are not treatable with existing approved drug therapies.
Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?
a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne
b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo
c. Papule rash – wart
d. Maculopapular rash – measles
e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox
Match the following:
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>710views
A frantic mother comes into your clinic because her two-year-old child has had a very high fever for two days now, with mild diarrhea and coldlike symptoms. As you consider the differential list, which is the most likely causative agent if the fever breaks and is replaced with a rash by tomorrow? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Human parvovirus B19
b. Hand, foot, and mouth disease
c. Roseola
d. Rubella
e. Measles
Your patient is reminiscing about her childhood diseases while reviewing her medical history. She claims she had a really bad case of rubella (German measles) when she was a child and that she was very sick. You think she is confusing it with rubeola (measles) because: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. measles can cause congenital rubella syndrome.
b. German measles causes a mild rash and is not likely to make a patient very sick.
c. the largest concern is for secondary infections like pneumonia.
d. she didn’t mention Koplik’s spots in the mouth or raised lesions.
e. the raised red rash usually begins on the trunk and spreads from there.
A 65-year-old patient calls the nursing hotline to ask about some painful blisters arranged in a band on one side of his waist. After hearing about the lesions, you ask him if he had chickenpox as a child. This is because you feel you are hearing about a case of: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. candidiasis.
b. measles.
c. herpes.
d. shingles.
e. rubella.
A vaccine against Listeria monocytogenes is a challenge to develop because
a. very few people get Listeria meningitis.
b. the antibody-mediated immune response is not effective against L. monocytogenes.
c. better prevention approaches exist, such as food preparation precautions.
d. vaccinations are not used for foodborne illness.
An HIV/AIDS patient is presenting with flulike symptoms, headache, fever, and disorientation. The MOST important piece of information a nurse must obtain for the patient is his or her (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. travel history, in and outside the United States.
b. diet for the last 3 days.
c. exposure to lakes or streams.
d. exposure to bats.
Which of the following symptoms would be most informative in terms of ruling out a prion disease as a differential diagnosis? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. nuchal rigidity
b. hallucinations
c. fatigue
d. headache
Which one of the following measures is the most effective way to prevent viral infections of the digestive system? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Antibiotics
b. Thoroughly cooking food
c. Decontaminating water
d. Washing hands
e. Disinfecting bathroom surfaces
Which of the following does not fall into our current definition of TORCH infections?
a. Syphilis
b. Trichomoniasis
c. HIV
d. Rubella
e. Cytomegalovirus