Which of the following would you expect for a SARS-CoV-2 variant that is classified as a variant of interest? (Select all that apply.) (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. The isolated virus is genetically unique as compared to earlier circulating versions of SARS-CoV-2.

b. There is evidence that the variant completely evades vaccine-induced immunity.

c. The variant is broadly detectable with current diagnostic tools.

d. The variant can cause viral pneumonia.

e. Infections caused by the variant are not treatable with existing approved drug therapies.