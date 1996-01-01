List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?
21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Use the following choices to answer questions 6–8:
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Fluid-filled vesicles
Frothy, fishy discharge
Label the following modes of transmission as either direct or indirect. For all indirect transmissions, also specify which of the three categories of indirect transmission is involved.
Transmission of HIV across the placenta:
Transmission of a pathogen through drinking contaminated water:
Transmission of malaria by a mosquito to a human host:
Transmission of a pathogen through breast milk:
Transmission of rabies by a dog bite:
Transmission of a pathogen by touching a doorknob:
Transmission of a pathogen by a contaminated needle:
Transmission of a respiratory pathogen through respiratory droplets:
From the following choices, select all of the factors that impact prevalence rate. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Duration of a disease
b. The type of pathogen responsible (such as if the pathogen is viral or bacterial)
c. Cure rates for a disease
d. The pathogenicity of the microbe that causes the disease
e. The effectiveness of preventive measures
f. The incidence rate of a disease
g. The quality of diagnostic tools
h. The severity of the disease
List three functions of public health.
State what type of mortality rate is applicable.
Scenario 1: Out of 6,000 live births last week, 10 of the women died.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 2: 300 patients had disease X last year, 10 of whom died.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 3: Of the 120,000 live births in a particular community last year, 15 of the babies died before their first birthday.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 4: Out of 3,000 people in a given population, 100 died of pneumonia.
Type of mortality rate?
Type of mortality rate?

Calculated mortality rate (expressed per 100 in the population):
Which of the following is a true statement? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. If a pathogen establishes an infection, it is described as virulent.
b. Pathogenicity is the extent of disease caused by a microbe.
c. Normal microbiota are not usually affected by host factors.
d. A pathogen’s virulence factors change over time in response to selective pressures.
e. Attenuated pathogens cause disease in a normal host.
Draft a Venn diagram to compare and contrast descriptive and analytical epidemiology.
Diseases that the CDC collects information on through collaboration with state and local health authorities are called (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. communicable diseases.
b. reportable diseases.
c. nationally notifiable diseases.
d. investigative diseases.
e. case report illnesses.
An epidemiological study design that is commonly used for determining the efficacy of a drug therapy is a(n)
a. experimental study.
b. case report.
c. cross-sectional study.
d. correlation study.
e. observational study.
How is an opportunistic pathogen different from a pathogen?
In developed nations, which of the following are considered endemic diseases, and which are considered sporadic diseases?
Influenza: (endemic or sporadic)
Tetanus: (endemic or sporadic)
Plague: (endemic or sporadic)
Common cold: (endemic or sporadic)
Streptococcal pharyngitis: (endemic or sporadic)
Botulism: (endemic or sporadic)
Pneumonia: (endemic or sporadic)
A(n) _______________________ groups the study populations by exposure versus nonexposure to a certain risk factor to see if either group develops the outcome in question.
a. experimental study
b. case report
c. cross-sectional study
d. correlation study
e. observational study
What is a reservoir, and why can C. difficile use a fomite as an effective environmental reservoir?