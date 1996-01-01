Label the following modes of transmission as either direct or indirect. For all indirect transmissions, also specify which of the three categories of indirect transmission is involved.





Transmission of HIV across the placenta:

Transmission of a pathogen through drinking contaminated water:

Transmission of malaria by a mosquito to a human host:

Transmission of a pathogen through breast milk:

Transmission of rabies by a dog bite:

Transmission of a pathogen by touching a doorknob:

Transmission of a pathogen by a contaminated needle:

Transmission of a respiratory pathogen through respiratory droplets: