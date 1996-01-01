Indicate if the statement is true or false and then correct each false statement so that it is true.

a. Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract.

b. CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs.

c. Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs.

d. Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus.

e. Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse.