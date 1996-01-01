Factors that contribute to vulvovaginal candidiasis include
a. low vaginal pH.
b. high nitrates in urine.
c. increased blood bilirubin levels.
d. increased estrogen levels.
e. taking a fluconazole drug.
A patient you are assessing reports an increase in vaginal discharge that has a foul odor, but she does not report other symptoms. The patient has been in a monogamous relationship for 3 years. Which of the following would be the most useful for this patient? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Evaluate her urine for increased white blood cells.
b. Perform a Gram stain on the vaginal discharge.
c. Run a pregnancy test.
d. Test for an STI.
e. Perform a whiff test.
How do lactobacilli limit infections in the vagina? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They competitively exclude potential pathogens.
b. They make hydrogen peroxide.
c. They ferment fructose to make lactic acid.
d. They lower the vaginal pH, which limits pathogen growth.
e. They increase the rate of vaginal mucus secretion.
A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. penicillin.
b. tetracycline.
c. a cephalosporin.
d. metronidazole.
You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.
a. genital lesions, leptospirosis
b. urine, gonorrhea
c. urine, syphilis
d. genital lesions, syphilis
e. vaginal discharge, chlamydia
Patients can contract chlamydia more than once because
a. it is so commonly antibiotic resistant.
b. long-term immunity is not established after infection.
c. it hides in neurons and reactivates, lysing cells.
d. it is sexually transmitted.
e. all of the above apply.
Indicate if the statement is true or false and then correct each false statement so that it is true.
a. Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract.
b. CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs.
c. Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs.
d. Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus.
e. Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse.
Match the following terms to their definition. Some terms may be matched to more than one definition and some definitions may not be used.
<IMAGE>
A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?
b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?
c. Do you live near woods?
d. Have you been hiking lately?
e. Do you use intravenous drugs?
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?
Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus
What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?
a. Dengue virus
b. Yellow fever virus
c. Human immunodeficiency virus
d. Plasmodium falciparum
e. Epstein-Barr virus
What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?
a. None at all.
b. Latent infections may become reactivated.
c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections.
d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated.
e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections.