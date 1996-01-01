Complete the following table. <IMAGE>
21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
List the causative agent, method of transmission, and reservoir for schistosomiasis, toxoplasmosis, and Chagas disease. Which disease are you most likely to get in the United States? Where are the other diseases endemic?
List the causative agent and method of transmission of infectious mononucleosis.
Most people have been infected with this microorganism, often without symptoms. Infection during pregnancy can result in deafness or intellectual disabilities in the newborn.
Use the following choices to answer questions 1 through 4:
a. ehrlichiosis
b. Lyme disease
c. septic shock
d. toxoplasmosis
e. viral hemorrhagic fever
A patient presents with a history of fever and headache. Bacterial cultures of blood, CSF, and stool are negative. What is your diagnosis?
Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to
40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is
a. a vector.
b. the respiratory route.
c. a puncture wound.
d. an animal bite.
e. water.
A patient complained of headache. A CT (computed tomography) scan revealed cysts of varying size in the patient's brain. What is your diagnosis?
A patient has a red circular rash on his arm and fever, malaise, and joint pain. The most appropriate treatment is
a. antibiotics.
b. chloroquine.
c. anti-inflammatory drugs.
d. antimony.
e. no treatment.
Which of the following is not a tickborne disease?
a. babesiosis
b. ehrlichiosis
c. Lyme disease
d. relapsing fever
e. tularemia
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8:
a. brucellosis
b. malaria
relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient's fever spikes each evening. Oxidase-positive, gram-negative coccobacilli were isolated from a lesion on his arm. What is your diagnosis?
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8:
a. brucellosis
b. malaria
relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?
Differentiate among the following factors of bacterial intoxication and bacterial infection: prerequisite conditions, causative agents, onset, duration of symptoms, and treatment.
Describe the symptoms of genital herpes. What is the causative agent? When is this infection least likely to be transmitted?
A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is
a. a macrolide.
b. antitoxin.
c. isoniazid.
d. tetracyclines.
e. none of the above.
Which of the following leads to all the rest?
a. catarrhal stage
b. cough
c. loss of cilia
d. mucus accumulation
e. tracheal cytotoxin