DRAW IT Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. spiral
b. bacillus
c. coccus
d. spirochetes
e. staphylococci
f. streptobacilli
