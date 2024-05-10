7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
Problem 28.5a
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.
