in this video, we're going to introduce torrents which are found in the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria. And so these parents are really just integral membrane proteins or proteins that are integrated into the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria. And they helped to facilitate passive transport of molecules across the outer membrane. Now, these porn's will actually span the entire membrane as these cylinder shaped poor ear's and they actually create an entire passageway or a tunnel through the outer membrane to allow molecules to diffuse across passively. Now these parents are always going to have identical subunits and they're going to be found in the outer membrane uh and it's going to form in groups of three. And so you'll see these three identical sub units that are going to associate with each other to form the entire poor. Um And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice that we're showing you a gram negative bacterial cell and we're focusing specifically on the outer membrane of the gram negative bacterial cell which is right here and so you can see the lip Upali sacha rides that are embedded here and here. You can also see the poor ins themselves which are these cylindrical shaped pores. And so you can see that they are forming in groups of three. There are units of three that will associate with each other to form the entire porn. And it creates a pathway for molecules to be able to diffuse across passively. And so when you zoom into the structure of the poor and you can see how it does consist of these three sub units and they associate with each other to allow for passive diffusion. And here's a top view that shows you how these uh cylindrical shaped sub units come together to create the poor for the specific molecule to diffuse across. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to these parents, and we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts