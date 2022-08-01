Structure of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)

in this video we're going to talk details about the structure of lipo policy Sacco ride or LPS. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that lipo polly Sacha ride or LPS is also known as endo toxin. And so LPS or endo toxin, they actually have three structural parts that we have numbered down below 12 and three. Now, before we actually get to these structural parks, let's take a quick look at our image down below and notice on the left hand side, we're showing you an image of a gram negative bacterial cell and so recalled that the gram negative bacterial cells have an outer membrane and a thin layer peptidoglycan here in this image we're only showing you a small little bit of the thin layer of peptidoglycan. But we're showing you the outer membrane right here and recall that lipo polly sack rides are a major component of the outer membrane of gram negative cells. And so zooming into the actual like papa Lissack ride molecule. Again, you'll see that it has three structural components. And so the first structural component, number one is lipid A. And lipid A. Is going to anchor the entire like papa Lissack ride to the outer membrane lipid bi layer. And so you can see that the lipid a portion is right down below right here and its job is to literally anchor the entire life of poly sacha ride to the outer membrane. The second structural component is the Core Policy Sacco ride and the core poly sacha ride is at the core or the middle of the liberal policies Ackroyd. And so it's a structural molecule that's going to be in the middle and therefore it's going to connect the lipid a portion to the O antigen policy Sacco ride. Now the O antigen polly Sacha ride is actually the third component here. And so the O antigen policy Zachariah is going to be a sugar polymer that extends outward from the membrane. And so you can think that the O. Is for the oh and outward. And so if we take a look at the image down below, notice that right here at the core in the middle of the lipo policy accurate is where we have the core poly Sacha ride and then uh towards the top here in green, what we have is the O antigen and the O antigen is going to be pointing outwards from the cell. And so that is really the structure of the lip Upali sacra. Now the O antigen polly saccharin is actually very variable. It will change a lot depending on the specific species. And so by identifying the O antigen Polly Sacha ride that can actually be used to identify a specific species. Now, the core policy Ackroyd tends to remain relatively constant for the most part even across different species. Now one thing to note is that this lipid a portion that you see down below of the liberal policy back right. The lipid A. Is actually what is responsible for the damaging and the extremely deadly effects of like papa Lissack ride or endo toxin. And so really it's the lipid a portion that's responsible for um some bacterial infections being so deadly and so damaging. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the structure of lipo polly Sacha right How it consists of these three components lipid A. The core poly Sacha ride and the O antigen police accurate. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

