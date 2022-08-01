in this video we're going to talk more details about the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria. And so unlike the cytoplasmic membranes, the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria contains light bow polly sacha rides or L. P. S. For short. And so like papa Lissack rides or LPS are a major component of the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria. Now these like bhopal is sacha rides or LPS. They are large complex molecules with both lipid and carbohydrate components. And like papa Lissack rides or LPS are also called endo toxins and they can be very damaging and deadly inside the host. And that's why gram negative bacteria can be associated with deadly bacterial infections. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria. And so once again the gram negative bacteria are going to have to membranes and inner cytoplasmic plasma membrane and an outer membrane which is on the border here And so when we zoom into this region here and take a look at the outer membrane of the gram negative bacteria, which you'll notice is that it is going to contain these LPS molecules, these lipo policy Sacco rides. Or once again LPS, which and also these liberal policy cigarettes are also known as endo toxins. And so once again, the lipo polly sacha rides are only found in the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria and they are not found in gram positive bacteria. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the outer membrane and how it contains these lipo policy Sacco ride, or LPS, or endo toxin molecules. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see while in our next video.

