in this video we're going to talk more details about gram negative cell walls. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that gram negative cells do not absorb or retain the gram stain unlike gram positive cells that do. And also recalled that the gram negative cell walls are going to have a thin layer of pepto Glicken instead of having a thick layer of peptidoglycan like gram positive cells do. And also recall that these gram negative cells, in addition to their plasma membrane have an additional outer membrane that gram positive cells do not have. And so this outer membrane is very important for these gram negative bacteria. And so this outer membrane is going to serve as the outermost layer for these gram negative cells and the outer membrane is actually anchored to the peptidoglycan layer via these lipoproteins. And so lipoproteins, as their name implies with the lipid and the protein, it's really just a protein with a hydrophobic lipid tail. So basically a protein with a lipid attached to it. And this lipoprotein in this case is going to serve as an anchor which is going to anchor the outer membrane to the pepto black and later. And we'll be able to see that down below in our image. And so if you take a look at this image over here, notice over here on the left, we're showing you a gram negative cell with a gram negative cell wall and notice that the peptidoglycan layer, which is the light blue layer in between is really really, really thin in comparison to the peptidoglycan layer and gram positive cells. Now, if we zoom into this specific region right here and blow it up in size, that's what we have right here. And what you'll notice is that there is a thin peptidoglycan layer that's right here. And then up at the top there is an outer membrane and this outer membrane is a second additional membrane that gram negative cells have gram positive cells do not have that additional membrane. And notice that the plasma membrane is at the very bottom. Uh down below right here which all cells have that plasma member. But notice that the outer membrane um at the top here is anchored to the peptidoglycan layer via these lipoproteins that you can see at these positions. And so these lipoproteins are going to serve as an anchor and so we can label them here as lipo proteins. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to gram negative cell walls. And we'll be able to apply these concepts and also learn more about gram negative cell walls as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video. In this video, we're going to talk more details about gram negative cell walls. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that gram negative cells do not absorb or retain the gram stain unlike gram positive cells that do. 