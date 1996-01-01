Multiple Choice
Which type of microscope is most commonly used in science classrooms for observing cells and microorganisms?
There are three major classes of light microscopes. Which class of light microscopes specializes in visualizing the difference in color intensity between the specimen and its background?
Some light microscopes are able to create 3-dimensional images of the microscopic specimen. Which class(es) of light microscopes are the 3-D microscopes found in?
Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.
<IMAGE>