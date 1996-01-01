Why are modern light microscopes considered superior to those used by Antonie van Leeuwenhoek?
A
They do not require any focusing mechanisms, making them easier to use.
B
They are made entirely from organic materials, reducing image distortion.
C
They use only natural sunlight as a light source, which provides better illumination.
D
They have higher resolving power and magnification due to improved lens quality and design.
1
Understand the historical context: Antonie van Leeuwenhoek's microscopes were simple single-lens devices with limited magnification and resolving power compared to modern microscopes.
Define resolving power: It is the ability of a microscope to distinguish two close points as separate, which depends on the quality of lenses and the wavelength of light used.
Recognize that modern light microscopes use advanced lens systems, including multiple lenses with improved glass quality and coatings, which reduce aberrations and increase magnification and resolution.
Note that modern microscopes often use artificial light sources with adjustable intensity and wavelength, enhancing illumination and image clarity beyond natural sunlight.
Conclude that the superiority of modern light microscopes lies in their higher resolving power and magnification, enabled by improved lens design and quality, rather than the absence of focusing mechanisms or the materials used.
