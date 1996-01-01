Which type of light microscopy is commonly used to visualize stained specimens?
A
Fluorescence microscopy
B
Bright-field microscopy
C
Dark-field microscopy
D
Phase-contrast microscopy
1
Understand the purpose of each type of light microscopy: Fluorescence microscopy uses fluorescent dyes to visualize specific components, dark-field microscopy enhances contrast in unstained samples by scattering light, phase-contrast microscopy enhances contrast in transparent specimens without staining, and bright-field microscopy is the traditional method where light passes through stained specimens to create contrast.
Recall that stained specimens require a method that can effectively show color differences created by the stains, which is best achieved by bright-field microscopy because it relies on light absorption and contrast from the stains.
Recognize that fluorescence microscopy is used for specimens labeled with fluorescent dyes, not typically for general stained specimens.
Note that dark-field microscopy is mainly used for observing live, unstained specimens by enhancing scattered light, so it is not ideal for stained samples.
Conclude that bright-field microscopy is the most commonly used light microscopy technique to visualize stained specimens because it provides clear images based on the absorption of light by the stains.
