Multiple Choice
Why are modern light microscopes considered superior to those used by Antonie van Leeuwenhoek?
14
views
Master Introduction to Light Microscopy with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
There are three major classes of light microscopes. Which class of light microscopes specializes in visualizing the difference in color intensity between the specimen and its background?
Some light microscopes are able to create 3-dimensional images of the microscopic specimen. Which class(es) of light microscopes are the 3-D microscopes found in?
Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.
<IMAGE>