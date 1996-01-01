Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?

a. a stained bacterial smear

b. unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed

c. unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail

d. a sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light

e. intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long

f. unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color