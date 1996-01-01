Match the microscope with its function.

1. _____ Creates high contrast, 3D images of deep structures and time lapse images.

2. _____ Creates 2D images from a beam of electrons passing through a specimen.

3. _____ Creates images where the specimen's dense structures appear darker than the gray background.

4. _____ Allows the scientist to view stained or unstained specimens on a bright background.

5. _____ A light microscope with extremely high resolution.

6. _____ Creates 3D images from a beam of electrons scattering off a specimen's surface.

7. _____ Creates very detailed, high contrast, 3D images of live specimens.

8. _____ Allows the scientist to view specimens against a dark background.

9. _____ Creates high contrast, 3D images that show several planes of focus in the specimen.