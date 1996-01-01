The control of gene expression is more complex in multicellular eukaryotes than in prokaryotes because __________. (Explain your answer.)
a. eukaryotic cells are much smaller
b. in a multicellular eukaryote, different cells are specialized for different functions
c. prokaryotes are restricted to stable environments
d. eukaryotes have fewer genes, so each gene must do several jobs
